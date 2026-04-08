Michael Contento is the Founder & Chief Growth Strategist at Simple Mystery, a strategic advisory firm helping business owners, founders, and leadership teams design and execute powerful exit strategies that unlock long-term growth.

After three decades of building, scaling, and exiting companies across technology, healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Michael discovered a simple truth:An exit strategy isn’t the end of your story, it’s the foundation of your growth strategy.

Before launching Simple Mystery, Michael served as Managing Partner at F12.net, leading Corporate Development and M&A Strategy. During his tenure, he helped shape F12’s acquisition roadmap and successfully integrate multiple high-impact deals, including the acquisition of his own MSP, My Blue Umbrella, which he founded in 1996 and scaled into one of Canada’s most respected technology providers.

In 2020, Michael authored the Amazon best-seller The Bottom Line: What You Need for Success in Business, Leadership, and Life, and is currently developing his second book, exploring the intersection of AI, leadership, and generational growth.

Today, through Simple Mystery and his broader ecosystem, Michael helps founders and CEOs prepare their companies, and themselves, for successful transitions that drive wealth, legacy, and freedom.

What will Michael be talking about at ChannelNEXT?

Answering some big questions! How do you prepare your company to get the best valuation? What is the process? When is the right timing? What are the expectations? How does it work after the merger?

There are many moving parts to selling or merging a business. In this session, you will get the inside scoop from one of the leading MSPs in the country and their journey into mergers and acquisitions.

Watch preview: https://www.e-channelnews.com/come-meet-michael-contento-at-channelnext-east-2026/

Learn More or Register: https://www.channelnext.ca/event/channelnext26-east-24th-year/