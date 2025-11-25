With economic pressure shrinking security budgets amidst a growing cyber-physical attack surface, organizations are struggling to find effective, affordable xIoT protection. Phosphorus Cybersecurity is disrupting this legacy market by offering the industry’s first transparent, per-device pricing model. Starting at just $5 per device annually, this new structure replaces hidden costs and vague licensing, giving organizations clear, measurable risk reduction through both visibility and autonomous remediation.

In this interview, Sonu Shankar, President and COO, addressed significant security challenges posed by devices lacking traditional endpoint agents, such as outdated cameras and medical devices. He highlighted the inadequacies of legacy discovery technologies, leading to the development of a purpose-built discovery engine that enables comprehensive asset enumeration and risk assessment, allowing organizations to identify vulnerabilities effectively.

He also delved into the increasing security risks associated with neglected IoT devices, which are often exploited by ransomware groups. He emphasized the importance of proactive cybersecurity measures and improving baseline security hygiene to mitigate these risks.