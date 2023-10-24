Tanium announced the arrival of industry veteran Tony Beller to its award-winning channel team. As senior vice president of global partner sales, Beller will be responsible for leading the company’s next phase of channel growth and expanding a robust service provider and partner ecosystem that spans industry leading Global System Integrators, MSPs and distribution partners.

“Partners are a key pillar of our strategic growth strategy and play a pivotal role in Tanium’s long-term success as we expand our market reach and presence around the world,” said Tyker Fagg, chief revenue officer, Tanium. “Bringing on world class leadership to drive the success of our partners and increase opportunities worldwide is part of our commitment to delivering one of the best channel partner programs in the industry. Tony’s extensive background and global perspective is second to none and will undoubtedly provide innovative insights and strategies to drive shared success for both customers and partners.”

By working with Tanium partners, customers can increase their time to value, boost the ROI of their IT investments, and help integrate Tanium with other best-in-class platforms, such as Microsoft and ServiceNow. Service-delivery partners provide customers access to expert resources and best practices to help them achieve successful business outcomes, whether that’s improving their security posture and responding to a cyber incident, managing risk and staying audit-ready, or maximizing IT budgets through cost-containment and tool rationalization initiatives. And with the expansion of managed service offerings powered by Tanium, customers have increased options for however their organization prefers to procure and manage Tanium’s XEM platform.

“Tanium’s partner ecosystem is an impressive roster of the largest and most innovative brands in the market, and a key differentiator that drew me to Tanium,” said Beller. “The opportunity to work with partners to drive growth, innovation and customer success is monumental. I look forward to strengthening and expanding a program that delivers proven solutions that provide customers the visibility and security needed to defend themselves and others against crippling cyber attacks.”

As former Cloud Software Group (Citrix & TIBCO) senior vice president, Beller was responsible for overseeing the emerging market territories comprised of Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific, Japan and ANZ and managing enterprise, commercial accounts and channels. Prior to this role, he helped Anaplan build a strategic partner ecosystem that drove over 45% of the partner business globally and launched new go-to-market channels globally.

Beller has also successfully led channel teams and global initiatives at ServiceNow, Salesforce, and held various executive positions at Taleo, Oracle, and PeopleSoft.

As the only provider of XEM, Tanium delivers real-time visibility and control for every endpoint—across users, servers, clouds, IoT devices—enabling security teams to see instantly whether hundreds of thousands of assets are installed, configured, patched, and used properly. Tanium converges multiple point solutions – asset discovery and inventory, endpoint management, certificate management, unified policy configuration, digital employee experience, risk, compliance, and incident response – into one award-winning platform.

To learn more about the Tanium partner ecosystem and benefits of partnership, visit, www.tanium.com/partners.