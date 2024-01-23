Todd Wilson has been with Menlo Security since August 2022, he is VP of Global Channels at the company and has been instrumental to the following channel and partner program achievements:

Partnership w/ Carahsoft to provide cloud security solutions to the public sector market

Shifting sales focus: 100% of sales now go through a partner

Global partner efforts: increased Menlo Security’s program engagement in North America, EMEA, & APAC

Julian Lee and Todd discussed the evolving complexity of channel management, emphasizing the shift towards co-selling and the need for channel managers to adapt to new demands.

Todd discussed his career journey, starting from working at AT&T to moving to a small value-added reseller in Denver, then returning to AT&T and eventually transitioning to Netskope, AppOmni, and Menlo Security, gaining experience in both the vendor and solution sides of the industry. Todd explained Menlo Security’s focus on browser security and their efforts to combat phishing and ransomware. He also discussed the prevalent threat of ransomware and the importance of user-centric security approaches.