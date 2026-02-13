Assured Data Protection, a company specializing in data protection, disaster recovery, and cyber resilience, recently announced an expansion of Tony Giannini‘s leadership responsibilities. Giannini has been appointed Global Vice President of Innovation and Vice President of Channels, Americas, a newly broadened role designed to align Assured’s innovation strategy more closely with its partner-led go-to-market execution.

In this interview, Tony shared insights into his professional background and the company’s channel-only strategy focused on cyber resilience and data protection. He emphasized the importance of enhancing partnerships and simplifying engagement processes for channel partners. He highlighted the necessity of delivering effective solutions amid rising cyber threats, aiming to ensure reliable recovery for clients. He discussed the two primary models for partnering with channel partners: a white label program for managed service providers (MSPs) to outsource disaster recovery services and a referral partnership for co-selling with IT sales professionals.

Additionally, he introduced a new insurance product aimed at providing channel partners with expert resources during cyber incidents, reinforcing the interconnectedness of AI and cybersecurity.