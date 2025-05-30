Terry Sawdon, Channel Manager, net2phone Canada

Terry presented the company’s latest offerings, which include hosted PBX, SIP trunks, and an AI chatbot designed for automation. He highlighted the chatbot’s role in enhancing user efficiency by utilizing comprehensive information. He also stressed the importance of trust within their channel strategy, asserting that equipping partners with appropriate tools and resources is crucial for delivering reliable services to clients, which in turn fosters business growth.