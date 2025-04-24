Vincen Gatti is the new Channel Chief at Assured Data Protection.

During the interview, Vincent reflected on his journey from salesperson to channel leader, emphasizing the importance of prioritizing partner and customer needs over vendor agendas. He discussed the ongoing redesign of the company partner portal to enhance engagement and support for partners, highlighting the need for educational resources and marketing materials. He advocated for leveraging technology service distributors to simplify the management of multiple portals, aiming to create a more efficient experience for partners.

Fun fact: Vinent also wrote a book called “Gin the Elevated Vodka“.

