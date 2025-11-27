Halcyon, a top anti-ransomware provider, has recently appointed Dave Pawlowski as Worldwide VP of Channels and MSSP. Pawlowski will immediately spearhead the global partner ecosystem strategy to accelerate growth and scale the delivery of next-generation ransomware defense through MSPs, VARs, and GSIs.

In this interview, Dave discussed his career trajectory in the channel industry, including his recent transition to Halcyon. Dave emphasized Halcyon’s unique approach to cybersecurity, focusing exclusively on ransomware solutions and operating solely through channel partners. He highlighted the company’s commitment to filling critical gaps in the market and praised Halcyon’s leadership for valuing channel partnerships, contrasting it with his previous experiences where the channel was often overlooked.

During the discussion, Dave addressed the issue of partner fatigue stemming from complex incentive programs, asserting that Halcyon’s channel program is designed to be straightforward, prioritizing protected margins. He explained the incentive structure, where partners can earn points on their own opportunities and those brought in by Halcyon, which aims to motivate partners effectively. Additionally, he stressed the importance of marketing support and enablement to help partners position Halcyon’s offerings successfully.