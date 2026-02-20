Lightbeam.ai, a pioneer in identity-centric data security, recently announced the appointment of Matthew Kelly as Director, Channel and Alliances, marking a major investment in the company’s commitment to building a world class partner-first go-to-market strategy. Matthew is an award-winning cybersecurity channel executive with more than 15 years of experience leading partner ecosystems at CrowdStrike and McAfee. He will be responsible for expanding Lightbeam’s network of solution providers, technology alliances, and MSSP partners.

In this interview, Matthew explained that the Lightbeam platform discovers what data exists, where it resides, and who owns it, and focuses on automating controls to drive actionable outcomes rather than just reporting; he also noted the platform can classify and protect data to support customers’ AI adoption prior to broad internal AI tool deployment.

He also discussed Lightbeam’s partner program design and channel strategy, describing structured executive support, clear program guidelines, partner tiering, and channel protections intended to attract national and regional resellers.