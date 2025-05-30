More than seven in 10 IT solution providers (ITSPs) say tariffs in the U.S. are impacting them, but they are split whether the impact has been positive or negative, according to the new GTIA Channel Economic Tracker from the Global Technology Industry Association (GTIA).

The tracker captures monthly sentiment from U.S. channel companies regarding tariffs and the state of the U.S. economy, highlighting the complex landscape businesses face today, as well as potentials pros and cons of tariffs and the actions that companies are taking to mitigate their effects, according to Carolyn April, vice president of research and market intelligence at GTIA.

“There’s a lot of uncertainty about how, when and if tariffs will impact the tech industry as a whole and the channel specifically,” said April. “With so many small businesses in the channel, even slight increases on the cost of goods or supply chain disruptions can have a huge downside effect on their everyday operations and customer pricing. GTIA launched this tracker to go directly to the source: ITSPs, MSPs, resellers etc. to assess how tariffs are or are not affecting them today and over time.”

In May, 36% of channel companies reported they felt somewhat or very positive about the current impact of tariffs, while 39% said they felt somewhat or very negative. Looking ahead, 40% said they felt somewhat or very positive about the impact over the next 12 months, while 38% felt somewhat or very negative for that same time. About 70% of ITSPs report they conduct business with companies outside the U.S. either regularly or occasionally.

Among those who cited favorable or adverse effects of the tariffs, 51% indicated a rise in product and services sales, while 66% have encountered increased costs for goods sold.

To further demonstrate the divide in sentiment, 39% of respondents said the economy is currently strong, while 39% said it is weak, with 21% taking a neutral stance.

The GTIA Channel Economic Tracker will report monthly data, allowing for historical and trending data to provide further insights on the impact of tariffs.