Patrick O’Donnell has joined Barracuda as SVP, Worldwide MSP Sales last November. A tenured sales executive with global experience, Patrick’s previous worldwide leadership experience includes IBM and GE. Most recently, he served as Vice President, North America Sales at Datto, which gave him firsthand experience in growing an MSP-focused business. In his new role at Barracuda, Patrick will be responsible for accelerating Barracuda’s MSP sales, driving the go-to-market strategy, execution, and programs for the sale of security, data protection, and Managed XDR offerings through the channel. Patrick will lead the global MSP sales organization to help Barracuda partners achieve new levels of shared success.

Patrick discussed the company’s strong portfolio and all-channel business model, as well as his recent move to the company and opportunities for growth in the cybersecurity industry and MSP business. He also shared his career reflections and advice from his mother-in-law to have “less hurry, more speed” in his actions.

He recommended the book “Wooden on Leadership” by John Wooden, which is a biography on leadership.