OnePlus announced that OnePlus 13, its eagerly anticipated flagship smartphone, will be launching across the world in three unique colourways in January 2025. The device will be available in the U.S. and Canada.

OnePlus 13 combines cutting-edge innovation, fast and smooth performance and AI with an elegant, showstopping design. It will be available in three stunning colourways – Midnight Ocean, Black Eclipse and Arctic Dawn – and is the first OnePlus phone to secure an IP68 + IP69 rating, making it an ideal companion for users who demand exceptional resilience from their everyday devices. Furthermore, the OnePlus 13’s Midnight Ocean colourway will be the first phone to feature micro-fibre vegan leather, designed to strike a perfect balance between a luxurious hand feel and scratch and scuff resistance.

More information about OnePlus 13, including details about its worldwide launch, will be available over the coming weeks.