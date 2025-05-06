Egnyte, a leader in secure content collaboration and governance, recently announced the appointment of Bob Gagnon to its leadership team as senior vice president of Global Channel Sales.

Bob has more than 25 years of experience in global channel sales strategy, operations, and enablement, while driving impressive revenue results in the software and infrastructure markets. Most recently, Bob served as the Vice President of Global Channel Sales at DNSFilter and before that, he was the Vice President of Channel Sales at Thycotic and Delinea.

In this interview, Bob shared insights from his extensive 25-year career in the channel, highlighting a shift from transactional business models to a focus on partner enablement and value creation since around 2010. He identified current challenges for channel partners, such as compliance and cybersecurity issues, and the increasing number of vendors, stressing the importance of specialization in navigating today’s complex market. This specialization is essential for partners to effectively address these challenges and enhance their market positioning.

Updates on Ignite’s channel program revealed a strategic transition from direct sales to a more robust channel approach, with a goal to increase channel utilization from 20% to 50% within a year. The new partner program aims to bolster support for both VAR and MSP partners, with leadership backing and private equity investments playing a crucial role. Significant partnerships with Climb and PAX 8 were announced, set to launch in June, which will provide MSPs with enhanced operational efficiency. Guidance was provided for partners to navigate cybersecurity and AI landscapes, emphasizing the need for a consultative sales approach and the importance of building recurring revenue through specialization in governance and compliance.