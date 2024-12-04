ESET Canada proudly announces its recognition as the winner in the High Quality and Service category at the 2024 Markham Business Excellence Awards. This accolade awarded underscores ESET’s commitment to delivering exceptional cybersecurity solutions and world-class customer support.

The Markham Business Excellence Awards celebrate organizations that have made significant contributions to the community while setting benchmarks for quality, innovation, and service. Markham is home to over 10,167 businesses, ranging from tech hubs to life sciences and creative industries.

In addition to this win, ESET Canada was honoured to receive nominations in two other competitive categories: Innovation and Business Employer of Excellence. These acknowledgments reflect the company’s dedication to fostering a culture of innovation, providing exemplary service, and creating an inclusive and rewarding workplace for its employees.

“Winning the High Quality and Service Award is a testament to the relentless dedication of our team at ESET Canada,” said Bob Bonneau, Country Manager, ESET Canada. “We strive to go beyond simply protecting businesses and consumers; our goal is to deliver unmatched service that empowers our customers to operate with confidence and peace of mind. We’re equally thrilled to be recognized for our innovation and workplace culture, as these are pillars of our success and growth.”

ESET Canada’s award-winning service is defined by its customer-first approach, with bilingual sales and support teams across the country and a globally recognized Research and Development Centre in Montreal. This infrastructure enables ESET to provide rapid responses to cybersecurity incidents, helping businesses and individuals minimize risk and maintain operational continuity.

With over 12,000 business clients in Canada and a stellar reputation reflected in platforms like G2 and Gartner Peer Insights, ESET Canada has proven its ability to deliver solutions that customers trust and value.

ESET Canada’s achievements in this year’s awards reaffirm its position as a trusted partner in cybersecurity and a standout employer in the region.

Watch on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/embed/eYVHrK4dpow?si=ChHpP-_FoN4eMvjZ