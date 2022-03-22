Channel sales veteran Bob Kilbride recently joined AI-driven solutions provider Virtana as Vice President of Channels and Alliances.

Prior to joining Virtana, Bob was head of channel sales for cyber security startup Perimeter 81 where he launched a successful partner program and increased year-over-year (YoY) channel revenue by 300%. Previous to that, Bob spent four and a half years at CloudHealth Technologies where he built and managed a worldwide ecosystem of cloud managed service providers (MSPs) that leveraged the CloudHealth platform to deliver differentiated cloud management solutions to enterprise clients.

With over 25 years of sales leadership experience at both startups and large multinational corporations like Microsoft and VMware, Bob comes to Virtana poised for great success in driving business via strategic partnerships. Bob’s focus will be to strengthen existing channel and alliance partnerships, increase the number of Virtana partners delivering Virtana Platform worldwide, and deliver a best-in-class partner program designed to increase profitability for service providers who wish to accelerate business transformation in the cloud for their clients.