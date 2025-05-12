Chris Bell has joined Sophos as its new senior vice president of global channel alliances and corporate development. Bell joined Sophos following the acquisition of Secureworks, where he previously served as chief strategy officer, and will lead the evolution of Sophos’ global channel strategy.

Building on his career of more than two decades working in the technology industry, including nearly a decade in cybersecurity and channel, Chris will focus on developing and executing a channel strategy that prioritizes expanding reach, empowering partners and driving growth.

In this itnerview, he shared insights into his career and the strategic advantages of Sophos’s recent acquisition, which positions the company as the largest Managed Detection and Response (MDR) provider globally. He emphasized the importance of scale in enhancing detection capabilities and the critical role of Managed Service Providers (MSPs) in driving revenue. He also discussed the challenges MSPs face with numerous tools and the need for better integration to improve efficiency. He highlighted the significance of training and enabling partners to enhance their operational capabilities, particularly in the context of MDR services, and addressed the benefits of outsourcing Security Operations Center (SOC) functions.

Bell outlined his strategic vision for 2025, focusing on expanding market routes and enhancing partner training and enablement. He stressed the importance of a persona-based approach to meet the diverse needs of partners and improve customer retention and product offerings.