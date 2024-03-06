Tony Haller is GoTo’s new Global Head of IT Partner Sales and Strategy.

Tony brings decades of technology industry sales expertise to further GoTo’s commitment to supporting and growing the IT partner community around the world, focusing on MSPs and strategic partnerships. In addition to this, GoTo has revamped its traditional Partner Benefits Program (Partner Perks) to be more inclusive and rewarding for our direct and agent partners. Furthermore, GoTo’s investment in marketing and enablement support has made it easier for partners to take advantage of co-marketing activities and earn more payouts.

Prior to his new role at GoTo, Tony held various sales leadership positions at cybersecurity companies, LastPass and Continuum, as well as IT Mindshare and U.S. Cellular.

