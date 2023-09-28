GoTo, the company making IT management, support, and business communications easy with flagship products GoTo Resolve, Rescue, and GoTo Connect, announced it has appointed Peter Mahoney to the role of chief marketing officer (CMO). He will report to CEO Paddy Srinivasan.

Mahoney joins GoTo with more than 35 years of experience as a marketing and product executive with experience as a CMO for startups through multi-billion-dollar public companies, including voice and AI leader Nuance Communications, where he worked for nearly 13 years. Mahoney founded and served as CEO of Plannuh, a venture-backed software company providing the first AI-driven platform to automate marketing leadership. The Boston-area-based executive is also an active board member, angel investor, advisor, and author.

Mahoney joins the GoTo team on the heels of the company’s rebrand in 2022, a new tri-annual product innovation release cadence, and the appointment of a new Chief People and Chief Security and Information Officer. He will lead the nearly 200 GoTo marketers, including Customer Marketing, Partner Marketing, IT Solutions Group Marketing, Unified Communications & Collaboration Marketing, Marketing Operations, Digital Marketing, Brand & Creative, and Corporate Communications.

“I am thrilled to join GoTo and look forward to partnering with GoGetters around the world,” says Peter Mahoney, CMO of GoTo. “I’ve always been impressed by this company and its vital role in solving some of today’s most critical remote support and communication needs. Together with strong go-to-market models, diverse talent, and a tremendous opportunity for scale and growth, GoTo is a dream role for an operational marketing executive. I look forward to working with the team to unlock the next gear of growth.”

