Mike Green was recently appointed as General Manager for the North America Partner Scale Organization and US Channel Chief for Intel. In his role, he is focused on building strategic partnerships and driving growth for Intel through the channel.

Mike joined the North America Commercial & Partner Sales Team in February 2024 as the General Manager of U.S. Partner Sales and Programs, which recently transitioned into the North America Partner Scale Group.

With a 25-year tenure at Intel, Mike emphasized the critical role of channel partners in the company’s success, noting that key performance indicators are tied to their effectiveness. He outlined Intel’s commitment to providing resources and programs to support partners in selling to end customers. He also touched on the evolving relationship between hardware and software, particularly in the context of AI advancements, and the necessity for software to keep pace with hardware developments.

Mike highlighted opportunities for growth, focusing on device refreshes and security improvements, as well as the anticipated demand in the data center sector due to technological upgrades. He stressed the importance of a knowledgeable sales force and effective messaging, while acknowledging Intel’s recent efforts to engage with channel partners. Mike and Julian discussed the challenges faced by managed service providers in managing multiple partner relationship management portals and agreed on the need for a customer-first approach and enhanced collaboration.