Hornetsecurity Group announced that Vade, a French leader in email cybersecurity with more than 2.5 billion messages analyzed daily, has joined the group.



With the rapidly increasing use of cloud business solutions and collaboration tools in combination with an evolving cybersecurity environment and sophisticated cyber threats, organizations of all sizes need flexible and adaptive cloud solutions to protect themselves. Hornetsecurity has established itself as a key partner to organizations in protecting their IT infrastructure, digital communication and data with best-in-class cloud services and tailored next-gen security, compliance and backup solutions.



Vade has become known for its industry-leading, SaaS-based email security offering for Microsoft 365, with differentiated API-based email filtering technology and an exceptionally efficient email security solution for large telcos and OEMs all over the world. Hornetsecurity provides several additional services for Microsoft 365, including backup, permission management, automated security awareness training and AI recipient validation.



Through the combination of Hornetsecurity and Vade, customers and partners in all markets will now benefit from a more extensive product offering, positioning Hornetsecurity as a global reference for cloud-based cybersecurity services.



In 2024, additional products will become available, provided via Vade´s data center. Thanks to Vade’s strong and comprehensive channel network, MSPs and Resellers will be able to present attractive product combinations to the French market, including the comprehensive 365 Total Protection service that covers a broad range of an organization’s Microsoft 365 security, compliance management and data protection needs.

Daniel Hofmann, Chief Executive Officer of Hornetsecurity, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Vade to Hornetsecurity. This transaction is an important milestone in our journey to build the strongest global provider of Microsoft 365 security services. While we will of course retain and strengthen our pan-European focus, we are committed to further investment in the French channel market, continuing the strong path Vade has paved over the last several years.”

Daniel Blank, Chief Operating Officer of Hornetsecurity, added: “Both Hornetsecurity and Vade embrace the same values and share a genuine commitment to safeguarding global organizations, enabling them to concentrate on their core strengths. We also both adopt a channel-first approach. We look forward to working with the Vade team in this exciting new chapter.”



Georges Lotigier, Chief Executive Officer of Vade, said: “Since its inception, Vade has remained dedicated to introducing innovative approaches to combat cybersecurity threats. By joining Hornetsecurity, we will pursue and accelerate this commitment by helping to deliver a wider array of top-tier solutions to the ever-expanding cybersecurity market in Europe and worldwide. This union is the natural next step for Vade as we align ourselves with a like-minded European partner who shares our vision and culture.”

Source: Hornetsecurity



