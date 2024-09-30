Securonix recently announced the appointment of Kash Shaikh as President and CEO.

Shaikh brings Fortune 50-level executive leadership experience to Securonix. Most recently he served as President and CEO of Virtana where he was responsible for revolutionizing the legacy observability company to expand market share and achieve sustained profitability. Prior to joining Virtana, Shaikh was the Global Vice President and General Manager for Dell’s Enterprise Solutions Unit. He has also held executive and leadership roles with HP, Cisco, Nortel Networks and Ruckus Wireless.

In this interview, Kash elaborated on Securonix’ channel-first strategy, which emphasizes ease of collaboration and mutual success with partners. The conversation then shifted to the evolving landscape of cybersecurity, discussing the role of AI in addressing emerging threats and the vulnerabilities it may introduce. Transparency and honesty in delivering cybersecurity solutions were stressed as vital for maintaining a positive reputation and building sustainable businesses.