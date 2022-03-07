Mick Miralis has been in the channel for quite a while and was recruited directly from the military. He brings a high level of discipline, thinking and organization to tech companies. He is currently the Global Channel Leader for Tehama and looking to help the company expand everywhere. He believes in strong collaboration and integrity in partnerships. He is always ready to roll up his sleeves and help his partners succeed. We also talked about how he likes to build partnerships and offered some good advice to partners about differentiation. Check out the full interview.