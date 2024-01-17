Scott Sampson is the newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer of Securonix. In this role, Sampson will be responsible for operating and scaling Securonix’s global sales function as the company experiences strong demand for its industry-leading Unified Defense SIEM platform.

With more than 30 years of client-focused leadership experience at global enterprise software companies, Sampson has a proven track record of driving profitable growth. He most recently served as the Chief Revenue and Commercial Officer at DailyPay, Inc., a leading on-demand pay solution provider. Prior to joining DailyPay, Sampson was the Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at 8×8, leading unified communications as a service (UCaaS) and contact center as a service (CCaaS) provider. Sampson was responsible for 8×8’s global mid-market and enterprise sales, and led its field organization and sales operations. In addition to serving as Chief Revenue Officer of NewVoiceMedia through its acquisition by Vonage, Sampson spent 10 years at IBM in North American and global enterprise sales leadership positions.

During this interview, Scott provided insights into Securonix’ strategic channel plan, emphasizing the launch of a three-year program and the significance of a loyalty program to support partners. He discussed the company’s confidence in the market and its SaaS platform’s ability to fuel the channel program, highlighting the need to align channel investments with gross margins for profitable growth. Additionally, he emphasized the importance of partners doing their due diligence and the company’s commitment to their success, while also stressing the role of trust in channel relationships.