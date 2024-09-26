Recently appointed Director of Channel Development at Granite, Steve Farmiloe shared his diverse career journey, which spans wholesale distribution, telecommunications, and cloud services. He emphasized the importance of leadership and promoting others in their careers, as well as the dynamic nature of the technology industry and the need to stay informed about emerging trends. He and Julian discussed the significance of empathy in the channel and the importance of understanding customer needs.

Steve also talked about the evolving responsibilities of MSPs and channel partners in light of cybersecurity challenges and compliance regulations. Steve highlighted the necessity for vendors to provide support and expertise to help partners navigate these complexities effectively. He also underscored the critical role of trust and collaboration in bridging the gap between vendors and partners, emphasizing the potential for increased revenue through a deeper understanding of customer objectives.

Listen to the interview to learn how Steve met TV Host Jay Leno and be sure to check out his show at www.topgunshow.com