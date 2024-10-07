Stanford Oliver is the President/CEO and founder of Camelot Secure, a leading provider of integrated cybersecurity solutions. Stan is a recognized entrepreneur, technologist, aerospace, and cybersecurity expert. He has over 40 years of military, intelligence, and cybersecurity experience. Stan has held a variety of command and staff positions during his 20 years of military service as an Army Aviator and Blackhawk Helicopter Pilot.

In this interview, Stanford shared his background and the founding of DigiFlight (a global technology firm that provides aerospace, enterprise IT, foreign military sales, and cybersecurity support) and Camelot Secure, highlighting the proactive approach needed to disrupt cyber threats. He introduced Secure 360, a unified platform that integrates cyber threat intelligence for clients, especially in critical infrastructure sectors.