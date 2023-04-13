Michael Costantino is Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at Xcitium.

Costantino, “Cos,” is responsible for driving Xcitium’s North American channel strategy. This includes recruitment, onboarding, and enabling strategic partners, including Managed Service Providers, National Resellers, and Technology Brokers. Before joining Xcitium, he spent five years in channel leadership positions at Vonage and Prodoscore.

Xcitium’s zero-trust approach protects endpoints proactively while setting the groundwork for M/XDR as a critical next step for offensively protecting, monitoring, and securing enterprises. With more than 450,000 unknown threats and files released daily, this ability to eliminate dwell time and give security professionals the time needed to understand potential risks is invaluable.