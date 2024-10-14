Dan Reio, is the newly appointed Director of Modern Solutions at D&H Canada. He shared insights from his extensive 30-year career in the tech channel, detailing his journey through various roles in distribution, manufacturing, and reselling. He highlighted D&H’s commitment to developing its data center portfolio and building relationships with mid-market and small business partners, which he sees as key growth opportunities. The conversation also touched on the evolving landscape of distribution, particularly with the rise of cloud and SaaS solutions, and the critical role of distribution in streamlining procurement processes for resellers.

Dan is also a big fan of Formula 1.