Fred Patterson has over 20 years of Canadian cybersecurity channel leadership. He is an accomplished cybersecurity channel expert with an extensive record of architecting partner ecosystems, building profitable partner relationships, generating new business, and building partner programs that drive sales and profitability. Former channel director at Symantec Canada and Radware, he has been appointed Canadian Ecosystem Leader for Red Hat. Listen to the interview to learn more. You will find out Fred is also a professional photographer!