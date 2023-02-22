Check out my conversation with Rob Rae about his recent move to Pax8 and his mission within the company. We talked about his vision for making the upcoming Pax8 event a huge success. Rob is all about the channel and his message is simple. Focus on helping the channel partners succeed and the rest will follow. We look forward to seeing Rob’s next chapter unfold. If past success is any indication, Pax8 is in for another growth level.

For more information about Pax8 event in June 2023, visit https://www.pax8beyond.com/