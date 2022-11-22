There is currently a tremendous shortage of cybersecurity talent. Over 400,000 jobs will go unfilled in North America alone. This can only mean most MSPs will not have access to that talent. The introduction of new technologies, such as Internet of Things, has brought a big change in the cyber landscape, meaning hackers can use these new threat vectors to get into networks and create havoc.

Ransomware, business email compromise, migration to the cloud are three of the main threats businesses have to face nowadays. Therefore, a layered protection approach such as what Barracuda offers, will protect clients from the modern hackers. They also added enterprise-grade cybersecurity for SMB businesses.

Barracuda has been in business for 19 years and is growing with the newest acquisition of SKOUT. See more at www.barracuda.com