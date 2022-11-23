Julian Lee interviewed Ezequiel Steiner at the recent CyberFit 2022 event. With over 1,500 attendees and awesome sessions, the show was a great success. The purpose of events like these is for Acronis to build a community of their service providers to learn while having fun. Acronis does a lot of research on customers and best practices in the industry do help their partners in marketing and business models. They offer several programs with sports teams which MSPs can also join. Find out more at www.acronis.com