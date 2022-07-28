Heather Murray was recently appointed as Chief Channel Officer at AvePoint. In this role, Murray will lead the company’s efforts to expand relationships with managed service providers, solution providers, and systems integrators, grow the Global Partner Program, and accelerate global distribution networks and cloud marketplace presence.

Murray is a renowned channel veteran who joins AvePoint from TD SYNNEX, a leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. Murray brings more than 30 years of experience in channel management, demand generation, partner recruitment, brand management, and building high performance teams, connecting with thought leaders across industries to discover new routes to market and executing profitable demand generation strategies.

“I am excited to join AvePoint at this important moment in the company’s history as it continues to invest and expand its global channel business,” said Heather Murray, Chief Channel Officer, AvePoint. “With my experience in leading go-to-market and sales strategy, organizational transformation, marketing, and partner recruitment, I look forward to helping AvePoint build on its strong foundation to further capitalize on collaboration security revenue opportunities.”