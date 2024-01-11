Accenturehas entered into an agreement to acquire Navisite, a digital transformation and managed services provider. The addition of Navisite will bolster Accenture’s application and infrastructure managed services capabilities in North America and further enhance its ability to help U.S. and Canadian clients modernize for the AI era by building a strong digital core and accelerating their hybrid- and multi-cloud transformations. The terms of the acquisition from private equity investment firm Madison Dearborn Partners were not disclosed.

Based in Andover, MA, Navisite’s team of approximately 1,500 people will join Accenture’s Infrastructure Engineering practice. With more than 400 cloud engineers, who hold more than 2,000 certifications, Navisite has deep experience across multiple cloud providers, enterprise applications and digital technologies, serving clients in sectors like technology, business services, healthcare, life sciences and manufacturing.

“Our clients continue to call on Accenture for help in critical areas where we excel – cloud, data and AI – and which are essential to building a strong digital core,” said Manish Sharma, CEO of Accenture North America. “With skills steeped in cloud, infrastructure and application services, Navisite’s talented team will help us collaborate with clients to modernize their businesses, usher in new ways of working, and unlock the next-level of business reinvention.”

“Most enterprise IT environments are in the process of building the foundations they require to operate in the AI era,” said Karthik Narain, group chief executive, Accenture Technology. “Navisite is yet another step as we bolster our ability to help clients ‘run to new’ – modernizing at speed while they operate efficiently, through Accenture’s innovation-focused managed services.”

“Through the hard work and dedication of our teams, we have been a trusted digital transformation partner for growing and established global brands. Accenture is the ideal partner for Navisite’s next chapter as we expand and enhance our client service offering to drive our growth, while creating exciting new opportunities for our people,” said Mark Clayman, Chief Executive Officer of Navisite. “Together with Accenture, we will be well-positioned to scale our services and deliver practical guidance for clients seeking to modernize and build more agile, resilient, and expanding businesses.”