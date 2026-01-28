Manuj Aggarwal, Founder of TetraNoodle Technologies, unveiled a transformative five-step framework for adopting Digital Twins as “thinking partners.” Moving beyond simple automation, these digital replicas serve as sophisticated advisory layers that help teams articulate goals, mitigate risks, and maintain operational continuity. Manuj emphasized that the most successful integrations rely on structured workshops and coaching to align a unified vision across often-siloed departments, ensuring the Digital Twin acts as a force multiplier for informed decision-making.

Manuj also tackled the friction points of AI adoption, specifically the “vision gap” where departments implement disconnected tools without a cohesive strategy. While many firms have mastered basic AI tasks like summarization, he urged a shift toward deeper operational integration. He also raised a critical caution regarding the “amplification risk” of AI—noting that without proper filtering and human-centric governance, automated systems can unintentionally propagate negative biases or contribute to mental health stressors. The goal for 2026 is to create a “managed AI” environment where interactions are filtered for maximum benefit and minimum noise.

