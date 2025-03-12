We assess the best business practices of hundreds of channel partners, including VARs, MSPs, MSSPs, and ITSPs. The top 50 are honored with Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies Awards. Here is one winner:

Bryan Lachapelle, President and CEO of B4 Networks, talked about recent activities and the company’s strategic focus on the greenhouse industry and long-term care facilities. He noted a resurgence in business, emphasizing the importance of personal branding and trust in building relationships. He expressed concerns about the political climate’s impact on the industry, particularly regarding tariffs and trade barriers, which could have long-term negative effects for both Canada and the U.S.

The conversation also highlighted the increasing adoption of technology in greenhouses, driven by COVID-19, and the associated cybersecurity risks. To address these challenges, B4 Networks is implementing strategies to segregate network access for vendors, ensuring safer operations.

Bryan elaborated on the integration of technology in long-term care homes, particularly the use of tablets for resident communication during the pandemic, while stressing the need for secure network traffic management. He also discussed the growing interest in AI among small businesses, advocating for its potential to enhance sales and streamline operations through automation.

To see the full story and a complete list of all winners, visit: https://www.e-channelnews.com/canadas-50-best-managed-it-companies-for-2024/