Home Awards We’re Back In-Person! “Reseller Choice”​ and “Women in Tech” Awards 2022 for...

We’re Back In-Person! “Reseller Choice”​ and “Women in Tech” Awards 2022 for Canada are…

By
E-Channelnews
-

On February 2, 2023, we were back at the Eglinton Grand Theatre in Toronto for the 16th Annual Awards – 2022 Reseller Choice Awards, Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and the Women In Tech Awards.

It was the occasion and location for recognizing and celebrating Canada’s best of the best in the IT Channel. A spectacular event for the entire Canadian Channel. 

As is customary, we began with a pre-awards gala reception. Then we headed into the awards ceremony with an incredible 4-course dinner.

This year, we offered awards in 56 categories. Over 500 vendors were nominated. Every year we adjust the categories based on the latest market trends.

Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2022 Reseller Choice Awards: 

 
Best Of Category NameFirst PlaceSecond PlaceThird Place
Best Application/Use of AIGoogleCiscoOpenAI
Best Broad-Based DistributorTD SynnexIngram MicroD&H
Best Channel ChiefMichael DePalma – Datto/KaseyaDavid Latulippe – ITCloudNoah Jacobs – Cyberpower
Best Channel EventTD Synnex
Datto-KaseyaITCloud
Best Channel News MediaE-ChannelnewsCDNChannelBuzz
Best Cloud/Online BackupAcronisDatto-KaseyaITCloud
Best Cloud StorageMicrosoftAcronisITCloud
Best Collaboration ToolMicrosoftDatto-KaseyaGoogle
Best CRMDatto-KaseyaConnectwiseMicrosoft
Best Cybersecurity InsuranceDataStreamCowbell CyberAcera Insurance
Best Data CentreMicrosoftAWSGoogle
Best Digital Document ManagementMicrosoftAdobeKaseya
Best DisplayViewSonicLenovoDell
Best Email SecurityMicrosoft
AcronisDatto-Kaseya
Best Emerging VendorScalePadLiongardCloudFlare
Best Endpoint SecurityESETAcronisBitdefender
Best FirewallFortinetCiscoSonicwall
Best Gaming DesktopAsusDellLenovo
Best Identity Management/Zero TrustBarracudaCloudFlareThreatLocker
Best Interactive Digital DisplaySamsung
LenovoDell
Best IoT SolutionMicrosoftCiscoGoogle
Best IT Assessment ToolDatto-KaseyaWatchguardRapidFire Tools
Best Managed Detection & Response (MDR)BitdefenderESETSophos
Best Managed Print ServicesHPCanonLexmark
Best Marketing AutomationHubspotSalesfoceMailChimp
Best Mesh Wifi SystemUbiquiti NetworksDatto-KaseyaCisco
Best Multi-Function PrinterHPLexmarkBrother
Best NASQNAPSynologyDatto-Kaseya
Best Network Operation Centre (NOC)Connectwise
SolarwindsServiceNow
Best NotebookLenovoDell-HPApple
Best Password ManagementLastpassIT Glue – Kaseya1Password
Best Portable ProjectorEpsonSamsungViewSonic
Best POS VendorLenovoHPSquare
Best Power ManagementCyberpowerEatonSchneider
Best PrinterHPLexmarkBrother
Best Professional Service Automation (PSA)Datto-Kaseya
ConnectwiseSolarwinds
Best ProjectorEpsonSamsungInFocus
Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)Datto-KaseyaConnectwiseNinjaOne
Best Remote Work SolutionMicrosoft
GoogleSplashtop
Best Robotic Process Automation (RPA)UIPath
MicrosoftNintex
Best RouterCiscoUbiquiti NetworksFortinet
Best SaaSCloud DistributorITCloudTD SynnexPax8
Best SANHPE
DellLenovo
Best ScannerPFUHPLexmark
Best SD-WANCiscoFortinetSophos
Best Security VendorDatto-KaseyaESETAcronis
Best ServerDellHPELenovo
Best Sustainability ProgramHPSoftwareAG
Best Telephony (VOIP)3CXCiscoMicrosoft
Best Threat Intelligence SolutionCrowdStrikeCiscoBlackpoint Cyber
Best VendorLenovoDatto-KaseyaMicrosoft
Best Vendor Channel ProgramDatto-KaseyaLenovoMicrosoft
Best Video ConferencingMicrosoftZoomCisco
Best Virtualization SoftwareVMWareMicrosoftVeeam
Best WorkstationLenovoHPDell
 

Top 10 Cloud Vendors:

  1. Microsoft
  2. Datto-Kaseya
  3. ITCloud
  4. Acronis
  5. Sherweb
  6. Barracuda
  7. AWS
  8. VMWare
  9. Google
  10. HPE

Women In Tech awards:

Laura Prefontaine – ITCloud

Judith Breen – Insight Canada

Desraie Thomas – DataStream

Judith Breen and Laura Prefontaine with Host Glynis Devine

The winners of the 3 X $250 gift certificates were Jonathan B. of Audcomp, Mike S. of CBS and Frédéric L. of Info CS. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation.

A special thanks to all our sponsors….

Again, congratulations to all of the 2022 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 1st, 2024 (save the date).

To view the winners of the 50 Best Managed IT Companies in Canada, click here

Remember to subscribe to www.e-channelnews.com to keep updated!

RELATED ARTICLES

© 2023 TechnoPlanet Productions Inc. All rights reserved.