We’re Back In-Person! “Reseller Choice”​ and “Women in Tech” Awards 2022 for Canada are…

On February 2, 2023, we were back at the Eglinton Grand Theatre in Toronto for the 16th Annual Awards – 2022 Reseller Choice Awards, Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and the Women In Tech Awards.
It was the occasion and location for recognizing and celebrating Canada’s best of the best in the IT Channel. A spectacular event for the entire Canadian Channel.
As is customary, we began with a pre-awards gala reception. Then we headed into the awards ceremony with an incredible 4-course dinner.
This year, we offered awards in 56 categories. Over 500 vendors were nominated. Every year we adjust the categories based on the latest market trends.
Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2022 Reseller Choice Awards:
Best Of Category Name
First Place
Second Place
Third Place
Best Application/Use of AI
Google
Cisco
OpenAI
Best Broad-Based Distributor
TD Synnex
Ingram Micro
D&H
Best Channel Chief
Michael DePalma – Datto/Kaseya
David Latulippe – ITCloud
Noah Jacobs – Cyberpower
Best Channel Event
TD Synnex
Datto-Kaseya
ITCloud
Best Channel News Media
E-Channelnews
CDN
ChannelBuzz
Best Cloud/Online Backup
Acronis
Datto-Kaseya
ITCloud
Best Cloud Storage
Microsoft
Acronis
ITCloud
Best Collaboration Tool
Microsoft
Datto-Kaseya
Google
Best CRM
Datto-Kaseya
Connectwise
Microsoft
Best Cybersecurity Insurance
DataStream
Cowbell Cyber
Acera Insurance
Best Data Centre
Microsoft
AWS
Google
Best Digital Document Management
Microsoft
Adobe
Kaseya
Best Display
ViewSonic
Lenovo
Dell
Best Email Security
Microsoft
Acronis
Datto-Kaseya
Best Emerging Vendor
ScalePad
Liongard
CloudFlare
Best Endpoint Security
ESET
Acronis
Bitdefender
Best Firewall
Fortinet
Cisco
Sonicwall
Best Gaming Desktop
Asus
Dell
Lenovo
Best Identity Management/Zero Trust
Barracuda
CloudFlare
ThreatLocker
Best Interactive Digital Display
Samsung
Lenovo
Dell
Best IoT Solution
Microsoft
Cisco
Google
Best IT Assessment Tool
Datto-Kaseya
Watchguard
RapidFire Tools
Best Managed Detection & Response (MDR)
Bitdefender
ESET
Sophos
Best Managed Print Services
HP
Canon
Lexmark
Best Marketing Automation
Hubspot
Salesfoce
MailChimp
Best Mesh Wifi System
Ubiquiti Networks
Datto-Kaseya
Cisco
Best Multi-Function Printer
HP
Lexmark
Brother
Best NAS
QNAP
Synology
Datto-Kaseya
Best Network Operation Centre (NOC)
Connectwise
Solarwinds
ServiceNow
Best Notebook
Lenovo
Dell-HP
Apple
Best Password Management
Lastpass
IT Glue – Kaseya
1Password
Best Portable Projector
Epson
Samsung
ViewSonic
Best POS Vendor
Lenovo
HP
Square
Best Power Management
Cyberpower
Eaton
Schneider
Best Printer
HP
Lexmark
Brother
Best Professional Service Automation (PSA)
Datto-Kaseya
Connectwise
Solarwinds
Best Projector
Epson
Samsung
InFocus
Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM)
Datto-Kaseya
Connectwise
NinjaOne
Best Remote Work Solution
Microsoft
Google
Splashtop
Best Robotic Process Automation (RPA)
UIPath
Microsoft
Nintex
Best Router
Cisco
Ubiquiti Networks
Fortinet
Best SaaSCloud Distributor
ITCloud
TD Synnex
Pax8
Best SAN
HPE
Dell
Lenovo
Best Scanner
PFU
HP
Lexmark
Best SD-WAN
Cisco
Fortinet
Sophos
Best Security Vendor
Datto-Kaseya
ESET
Acronis
Best Server
Dell
HPE
Lenovo
Best Sustainability Program
HP
SoftwareAG
Best Telephony (VOIP)
3CX
Cisco
Microsoft
Best Threat Intelligence Solution
CrowdStrike
Cisco
Blackpoint Cyber
Best Vendor
Lenovo
Datto-Kaseya
Microsoft
Best Vendor Channel Program
Datto-Kaseya
Lenovo
Microsoft
Best Video Conferencing
Microsoft
Zoom
Cisco
Best Virtualization Software
VMWare
Microsoft
Veeam
Best Workstation
Lenovo
HP
Dell
Top 10 Cloud Vendors:
Microsoft
Datto-Kaseya
ITCloud
Acronis
Sherweb
Barracuda
AWS
VMWare
Google
HPE
Women In Tech awards:
Laura Prefontaine – ITCloud
Judith Breen – Insight Canada
Desraie Thomas – DataStream
The winners of the 3 X $250 gift certificates were Jonathan B. of Audcomp, Mike S. of CBS and Frédéric L. of Info CS. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation.
A special thanks to all our sponsors….
Again, congratulations to all of the 2022 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 1st, 2024 (save the date).
To view the winners of the 50 Best Managed IT Companies in Canada, click here