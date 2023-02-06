We’re Back In-Person! “Reseller Choice”​ and “Women in Tech” Awards 2022 for Canada are…

On February 2, 2023, we were back at the Eglinton Grand Theatre in Toronto for the 16th Annual Awards – 2022 Reseller Choice Awards, Canada’s 50 Best Managed IT Companies and the Women In Tech Awards.

It was the occasion and location for recognizing and celebrating Canada’s best of the best in the IT Channel. A spectacular event for the entire Canadian Channel.

As is customary, we began with a pre-awards gala reception. Then we headed into the awards ceremony with an incredible 4-course dinner.

This year, we offered awards in 56 categories. Over 500 vendors were nominated. Every year we adjust the categories based on the latest market trends.

Here are the winners and runner ups in the 2022 Reseller Choice Awards:

Best Of Category Name First Place Second Place Third Place Best Application/Use of AI Google Cisco OpenAI Best Broad-Based Distributor TD Synnex Ingram Micro D&H Best Channel Chief Michael DePalma – Datto/Kaseya David Latulippe – ITCloud Noah Jacobs – Cyberpower Best Channel Event TD Synnex

Datto-Kaseya ITCloud Best Channel News Media E-Channelnews CDN ChannelBuzz Best Cloud/Online Backup Acronis Datto-Kaseya ITCloud Best Cloud Storage Microsoft Acronis ITCloud Best Collaboration Tool Microsoft Datto-Kaseya Google Best CRM Datto-Kaseya Connectwise Microsoft Best Cybersecurity Insurance DataStream Cowbell Cyber Acera Insurance Best Data Centre Microsoft AWS Google Best Digital Document Management Microsoft Adobe Kaseya Best Display ViewSonic Lenovo Dell Best Email Security Microsoft

Acronis Datto-Kaseya Best Emerging Vendor ScalePad Liongard CloudFlare Best Endpoint Security ESET Acronis Bitdefender Best Firewall Fortinet Cisco Sonicwall Best Gaming Desktop Asus Dell Lenovo Best Identity Management/Zero Trust Barracuda CloudFlare ThreatLocker Best Interactive Digital Display Samsung

Lenovo Dell Best IoT Solution Microsoft Cisco Google Best IT Assessment Tool Datto-Kaseya Watchguard RapidFire Tools Best Managed Detection & Response (MDR) Bitdefender ESET Sophos Best Managed Print Services HP Canon Lexmark Best Marketing Automation Hubspot Salesfoce MailChimp Best Mesh Wifi System Ubiquiti Networks Datto-Kaseya Cisco Best Multi-Function Printer HP Lexmark Brother Best NAS QNAP Synology Datto-Kaseya Best Network Operation Centre (NOC) Connectwise

Solarwinds ServiceNow Best Notebook Lenovo Dell-HP Apple Best Password Management Lastpass IT Glue – Kaseya 1Password Best Portable Projector Epson Samsung ViewSonic Best POS Vendor Lenovo HP Square Best Power Management Cyberpower Eaton Schneider Best Printer HP Lexmark Brother Best Professional Service Automation (PSA) Datto-Kaseya

Connectwise Solarwinds Best Projector Epson Samsung InFocus Best Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM) Datto-Kaseya Connectwise NinjaOne Best Remote Work Solution Microsoft

Google Splashtop Best Robotic Process Automation (RPA) UIPath

Microsoft Nintex Best Router Cisco Ubiquiti Networks Fortinet Best SaaSCloud Distributor ITCloud TD Synnex Pax8 Best SAN HPE

Dell Lenovo Best Scanner PFU HP Lexmark Best SD-WAN Cisco Fortinet Sophos Best Security Vendor Datto-Kaseya ESET Acronis Best Server Dell HPE Lenovo Best Sustainability Program HP SoftwareAG Best Telephony (VOIP) 3CX Cisco Microsoft Best Threat Intelligence Solution CrowdStrike Cisco Blackpoint Cyber Best Vendor Lenovo Datto-Kaseya Microsoft Best Vendor Channel Program Datto-Kaseya Lenovo Microsoft Best Video Conferencing Microsoft Zoom Cisco Best Virtualization Software VMWare Microsoft Veeam Best Workstation Lenovo HP Dell

Top 10 Cloud Vendors:

Microsoft Datto-Kaseya ITCloud Acronis Sherweb Barracuda AWS VMWare Google HPE

Women In Tech awards:

Laura Prefontaine – ITCloud

Judith Breen – Insight Canada

Desraie Thomas – DataStream

Judith Breen and Laura Prefontaine with Host Glynis Devine

The winners of the 3 X $250 gift certificates were Jonathan B. of Audcomp, Mike S. of CBS and Frédéric L. of Info CS. We thank them and everyone who took the time to vote. This is a cool reward to show our appreciation.

Again, congratulations to all of the 2022 Winners! The next awards gala will be on February 1st, 2024 (save the date).

