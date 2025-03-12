Guest: Michael Contento, Managing Partner at F12, a trusted provider of cyber security and managed IT services for Canada’s essential businesses.

The discussion centered on the importance of establishing a robust business framework for entrepreneurs to improve their outcomes and overall satisfaction. As many business owners focus solely on sales without a strategic approach, Michael emphasized the necessity of working on the business itself. He introduced his framework, which includes the rule of four, profit gap, and value gap, noting that these concepts are often neglected in traditional CEO training.

Michael shared insights from his extensive entrepreneurial background, detailing his journey from running a bar to engaging in mergers and acquisitions at F12. He discussed the Elan Framework, designed to prepare businesses for acquisition by focusing on strategic planning and momentum rather than just the sale process. Michael addressed the common issue of entrepreneurs becoming overly involved in their businesses, which can impede growth and strategic development.

The dialogue further explored the concept of exit strategies as a foundational element of business growth, rather than merely a plan for selling. Michael introduced the infinite growth loop and the four intangible Cs—human, structural, social, and customer capital—as critical frameworks for assessing a company’s value.