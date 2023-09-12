The Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, announced today that Holly Hunt, National Sales Director of Indirect Channels at Comcast Business and Chair of ACW’s Communications Committee, was selected as the group’s Big Impact Winner for Q2 2023. Honorees are chosen quarterly by ACW from nominees who are Living the ACW Advocacy Pledge: Women Supporting Women.

The ACW Advocacy Pledge Program was started in 2020 by the ACW DEI Committee to encourage women to support each other. The ACW Advocacy Pledge is “Behind Every Successful Woman is a Community of Successful Women Who Have Her Back.”

ACW encourages women to go on record supporting the ACW Advocacy Pledge by signing its pledge page. In addition, the association encourages visitors to nominate women who are “living the pledge.”

Hunt, the Big Impact Winner for Q2 2023, was nominated by Molly Codd, Channel Manager at Innovative Business Solutions.

“[Holly] has been an amazing support system and leader for me and many other women around us,” said Codd. “Whenever I have a complex issue or need sound advice, I can call or email Holly; she is always there to help find a solution. She is truly a shining star and a fantastic example of ACW and what it stands for! Holly has been my mentor since I came over to Innovative, which is a little over a year! She has taken me under her wing and provided sound advice, helping me get involved with ACW, where I’ve started a local chapter. She has helped me gain confidence in myself and being a woman in this very male-dominated industry. Which I believe we are changing!”

“She continues to support women from all areas. She is part of the ACW community and serves on the Communications Committee. She organizes and plans events and inspires others to join. She is a mentor to many other women in our industry. She has a podcast and continues to be a shining bright star for women in the channel and out.”

Congratulations to ACW’s other Living the Pledge Q2 nominees, including:

Melinda Ann O’Neill, Director of Strategic Accounts at Tanium

Hannah Shahriyari, Director of Sales at GeoLinks

Sharon Andrus, Retired Channel Director at Telstra

Andrea Sittig-Rolf, Chief Executive Officer at Blitz Masters

Marcia Dempster, Senior Director of Channel Sales at Keeper Security

For information about the ACW Pledge, visit: https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/engage/acw-pledge

Source: Alliance of Channel Women