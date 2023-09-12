Congratulations to TD SYNNEX who has been recognized as Best Workplace in tech by Great Place to Work UK.

TD SYNNEX’s co-workers anonymously reported that the company’s high-trust and positive workplace culture makes it an excellent working environment. The company achieved an overall Trust Index score of 83%, based on its co-workers’ feedback, compared to the 54% rating achieved by a typical UK based company. In addition, 90% of participating TD SYNNEX co-workers said that they are made to feel welcome when they join the company and are treated fairly regardless of their gender, race or sexual orientation.



A range of policies and activities – closely aligned to our core values of inclusion, collaboration, integrity, and excellence – are in place to ensure that co-workers feel valued and comfortable as their true selves. The TD SYNNEX UK management team is trained in and follows the principles of servant leadership, and a continuous professional development programme gives all core workers ample opportunity to improve their skills and confidence and develop their careers

TD SYNNEX runs four business resource groups in the UK promoting DE&I and at the end of 2022, the business moved its main business location into a new building in Basingstoke and fully refurbished its Bracknell office to provide working environments that support collaboration and well-being. The company’s hybrid working policy gives co-workers flexibility to choose between the office and home with only a minimum 40% requirement to be in the office.

Now in its sixth year, the Best Workplaces in Tech™️ list celebrates companies adept at developing dynamic, collaborative cultures that serve as a catalyst for innovation and personal growth for all.

Great Place To Work UK administered their research-backed Trust Index employee survey and analysed the responses of UK-based tech employees to determine the Best Workplaces™ list. The surveys asked employees to comment on how their company supports their work-life balance, sense of fulfilment, job satisfaction, psychological safety and financial security. Evaluations also included an assessment of how well the organisation was able to deliver consistency of their employee experience across all departments and seniority levels.

David Watts, senior vice president and regional managing director, UK and Ireland, TD SYNNEX, stated: “Everyone at TD SYNNEX UK and Ireland works hard to support each other and we are both humbled and proud to be ranked as a UK Best Workplaces in Tech organisation. We have a culture that is open, empowering, fair and inclusive. We aim to be a trusted advisor to our customers and a trusted employer for our co-workers; that is what makes TD SYNNEX unique and sustains our long-term success.”

Benedict Gautrey, Managing Director of Great Place To Work UK said: “The Best Workplaces in Tech list is created using the anonymous feedback collected from employees within the technology industry about their workplace experience. In one of the country’s fastest-growing industries, it’s fantastic to see these Tech organisations putting their people strategy at the heart of the business and implementing policies, practices and programmes that sustain an impactful and consistently great employee experience for all. A huge congratulations to TD SYNNEX UK Limited for making one of our most prestigious lists.”