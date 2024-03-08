Every day is Women’s Day at eChannelNEWS, but today is also International Women’s Day so a good time to check out the amazing women we have interviewed on eChannelNEWS. Listen to and share their Women In Tech stories with your networks. Find them at https://www.e-channelnews.com/category/women-in-tech/.

As the song goes, “This world would be nothing, nothing, not one little thing, without a woman or a girl” Be supportive of women!

It’s good for business, good for your soul, and the right thing to do! Every day, at eChannelNEWS, we share stories of incredible women in IT to raise awareness and develop the community. We also organize Women In Tech Awards and Women’s Peer Groups so find out more if you want to me more active in the mission.

The big question? What will you do after today, and every day thereafter, to assist women and a more diverse workforce?

If you want to share your story and encourage others to join the IT industry, please contact us. Please subscribe to eChannelNEWS. Share this content. Amplifying the stories is one of the easiest things you can do, and it can have the most influence since you never know who it will touch and inspire to do something amazing.

Six Things You Can Do to Help:

1. Share your story on eChannelNEWS.

2. Share any other Women in Tech news you find on eChannelNEWS or our reposts on social media platforms such as LinkedIn.

3. Join Glynis Devine’s Women Mastermind Peer Group.

4. Ask about our diversification workshop, which you can bring to your company.

5. Learn about and support our Women in Tech Awards at https://www.e-channelnews.com/eseller-choice-and-women-in-tech-awards-2023-for-canada-are/.

6. Become a mentor to other women in technology.

Why not do something?