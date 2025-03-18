Our contributor Glynis Devine, recently sat down with Amy Illingworth, Head of Global Channel Marketing at Exclaimer, on the role of diversity in the channel, the challenges women face, and how fostering inclusivity leads to stronger partnerships and long-term success.

Amy provided insights into her company, Exclaimer, which specializes in email signature management. She emphasized the efficiency and compliance benefits of their services for IT teams, as well as the marketing potential of email signatures for brand promotion.

Amy also shared her personal experiences with public speaking and the challenges she faced in building confidence, attributing her growth to the support of strong leaders and the necessity of navigating difficult situations. Both Glynis and Amy discussed the ongoing underrepresentation of women in senior tech roles and the importance of gender-specific support in the workplace.

Success in the channel depends as much on relationships as it does on products and pricing. And the strongest partnerships are built on trust, transparency, and mutual respect.