Kim Anstett leads the Enterprise Technology and Operations organization at Trellix. Under her leadership, Kim’s teams develop and execute a technology strategy that drives efficiency, flexibility, and transformation across the business to advance Trellix’s vision. With more than 25 years industry experience, Kim brings her extensive background guiding teams to drive innovation. Prior to Trellix, she was Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer at Iron Mountain leading teams across product development and innovation, and CIO at Nielsen, focused on customer value and increased cybersecurity outcomes.

She holds a B.S. from Tufts University and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Quotient Technology.