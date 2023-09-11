Vulcan Cyber, developers of the cyber risk management platform for all attack surfaces, announced the launch of the new Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph. The Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph helps cybersecurity and IT operations teams clearly visualize attack paths and security posture impact based on cascading vulnerability risk. With Attack Path Graph, Vulcan Cyber is delivering the next-generation of vulnerability prioritization technology to help prioritize cloud-native vulnerability risk with extreme context with a focus on eliminating the most-critical cyber risk to a customer’s organization.

As vulnerabilities become more frequent and severe, and cyber risk mitigation grows more complex given pervasive and distributed cloud adoption, traditional vulnerability management and prioritization tools are not keeping pace. Modern asset and vulnerability risk management requires a holistic view of all cyber assets and their relationships, enhanced with a robust perspective of vulnerability risk. The Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph delivers advanced vulnerability risk management for impactful remediation by uniting contextualized and customized risk prioritization with an asset risk topology map.

The first release of Vulcan Cyber Attack Path Graph provides support for AWS Cloud with the ability to analyze security groups, ACLs and subnets to create a host topology map. Host vulnerability risk can be identified and supplemented with MITRE ATT&CK tactics and techniques to surface potential attack paths throughout the network. These capabilities enable the Attack Path Graph to provide the most-advanced vulnerability risk prioritization based on actual criticality relevant to a user’s network.

Environment-specific vulnerability scanners may offer attack path modeling, but these tools only offer a siloed view of a limited data set focused on specific attack surfaces. Vulcan Cyber is the only RBVM platform to offer attack path modeling across all attack surfaces, combining vulnerability data from all scanners for the most-advanced, contextualized vulnerability prioritization and scoring.

www.vulcan.io