The Channel Marketing Association announced that it presentedits first-ever Founders Award to industry trailblazer Dalyn Wertz, recognizing her exceptional contributions to the channel marketing profession and the CMA community.

CMA’s Founders Award, presented at the 2025 Channel Marketing Summit, April 28-29, during the 2025 CMA Awards Ceremony in Houston, is a rare distinction reserved for individuals whose impact transcends campaigns and metrics. In this case, it acknowledges a channel marketing professional whose early vision and unwavering commitment helped spark a movement and build the foundation for CMA.

“We created the Founders Award to recognize those who laid the groundwork when there was no roadmap and who continue to inspire a future generation of channel marketers,” said CMA Co-Founder Kathryn Rose.

As one of the original architects of the Cable Marketing Summit, Wertz brought together marketers from across the tech industry. That event became a touchstone for the community, inspiring a generation of channel marketers and shaping the vision for what would later become the Channel Marketing Association’s flagship summit.

“Dalyn has been a guiding force in channel marketing — always with grace, vision, and a collaborative spirit,” said CMA Co-Founder Amy Bailey. “Recognizing Dalyn with the first Founders Award was a way to say thank you for lighting the path so the rest of us could follow and build something lasting together.”

Wertz’s career spans more than 25 years of marketing leadership in IT, telecommunications, consumer, and nonprofit sectors. As Executive Director of Indirect Channel Marketing at Comcast Business, she shaped field marketing, partner engagement, incentive programs, partner education, and go-to-market strategies for nearly eight years. In her current role as Principal at Recurring Revenue Channels, she advises clients on best-in-class partner marketing and program development strategies that drive sustained growth.

Wertz’s influence extends far beyond any single organization. Her industry recognition includes the Channel Marketing Association Icon Award (2024), repeated honors on the CRN Power 100: Most Powerful Women in the Channel list (2015–2023), and designation as a Channel Futures’ Channel Influencer (2022). She was also the recipient of the Alliance of Channel Women’s inaugural LEAD Award (2017), the CTAM TAMI Award (2017), and the Channel Partners Circle of Excellence honor (2018).

“I’m truly honored to receive the Inaugural Founders Award,” said Wertz. “The Channel Marketing Association has played a vital role in bringing our channel marketing community together and elevating our profession. I’m especially grateful to be part of an industry with such a strong support network of friends, partners, and colleagues. It’s their encouragement and collaboration that make this work so meaningful.”