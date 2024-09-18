The Alliance of Channel Women (ACW), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the technology channel, announced the launch of a new Philanthropy Committee to expand its reach and impact beyond the technology channel to benefit social causes supporting women.

The new committee debuted Monday, September 16, at the association’s biannual ACWConnect Live! networking event held at the MSP Summit in Atlanta.

ACW members and channel leaders Hope DeLaRosa, Partner Manager – Southeast at Genesys, and Jessica Duvall, Senior Channel Marketing Manager at RingCentral, are driving the formation of the committee and will serve as its co-chairs.

“We’re thrilled to have Hope and Jessica leading this exciting new initiative for Alliance of Channel Women,” said ACW President Mayka Rosales-Peterson. “Their passion and leadership will allow us to make a significant impact, not only within our own community but also in the lives of women across the country.”

To ensure the success of this initiative, ACW is encouraging its members to get involved. The Philanthropy Committee will work with ACW members, Local Chapters and sponsors to drive resources and support to selected causes.

The committee is actively seeking new members to join the effort. ACW members interested in contributing to the committee’s work are encouraged to contact ACW at philanthropy@allianceofchannelwomen.org.

“The goal of the Philanthropy Committee is to provide long-term and strategic relief to select nonprofit organizations. By using the power of networking through ACW, we can purposefully uplift others,” said DeLaRosa.



“I look forward to working with the Philanthropy Committee to identify nonprofit organizations to partner with in upcoming years. It’s exciting to provide resources, opportunities and aid to our surrounding community of marginalized women,” said Duvall.