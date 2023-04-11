Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, will kick off the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas with its biannual ACWConnect Live! networking event from 4-7 p.m., May 1, on the show’s main stage, Level 2, Ballroom F at The Venetian.
ACW will also host a “SWEET Meet & Greet” for attendees to learn more about ACW from 3-7 p.m. on May 2 in the Main Lobby of the Expo Hall at The Venetian.
At ACWConnect Live! Las Vegas 2023, ACW will “Celebrate Your Sparkle” with programming focused on empowerment, self-discovery and authenticity. The event will feature ACW’s signature networking reception and engaging programming, such as:
- Inspiring keynote speaker
- Welcoming remarks from ACW President Cassie Jeppson, Director of North America Channel Programs at Lenovo
- Personal branding panel discussion with female channel leaders
- Spotlight on ACW committee benefits and how to get more engaged
- “Get real” conversations
- Raffle prizes
- More!
The ACWConnect Live! Networking Event is open to all genders attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo event. Advance admission is free to all ACW members and $40 for non-members. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend for free; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.
Tickets are limited to the space available. Advance registration is recommended. Pre-registration closes on April 28 at 5 p.m. EDT. Additional tickets, at $50 each, may be available at the door on a “first come, first served” basis.