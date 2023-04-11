Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female channel leaders in technology, will kick off the Channel Partners Conference & Expo in Las Vegas with its biannual ACWConnect Live! networking event from 4-7 p.m., May 1, on the show’s main stage, Level 2, Ballroom F at The Venetian.

ACW will also host a “SWEET Meet & Greet” for attendees to learn more about ACW from 3-7 p.m. on May 2 in the Main Lobby of the Expo Hall at The Venetian.

At ACWConnect Live! Las Vegas 2023, ACW will “Celebrate Your Sparkle” with programming focused on empowerment, self-discovery and authenticity. The event will feature ACW’s signature networking reception and engaging programming, such as:

Inspiring keynote speaker

Welcoming remarks from ACW President Cassie Jeppson, Director of North America Channel Programs at Lenovo

Personal branding panel discussion with female channel leaders

Spotlight on ACW committee benefits and how to get more engaged

“Get real” conversations

Raffle prizes

More!

The ACWConnect Live! Networking Event is open to all genders attending the Channel Partners Conference & Expo event. Advance admission is free to all ACW members and $40 for non-members. Click here to register. Become an ACW member and attend for free; sign up at https://allianceofchannelwomen.org/join.

Tickets are limited to the space available. Advance registration is recommended. Pre-registration closes on April 28 at 5 p.m. EDT. Additional tickets, at $50 each, may be available at the door on a “first come, first served” basis.