Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the indirect sales channel of the telecom and IT industry, has elected Ashley Cole, Senior Channel Manager at Fusion Connect, to its 11-member Board of Directors. Cole will serve a two-year term starting in January 2023.

Ashley has made an impact in the technology industry not only within her successes at Fusion Connect, but also by her involvement in the volunteer organization the Alliance of Channel Women. Ashley has 12 years of progressive industry experience in roles such as Financial Analyst, Enterprise Account Manager, Strategic Sales Manager and now Senior Channel Manager. Through her involvement with ACW, Ashley is able to fulfill her passion of coaching and growing women leaders and giving back to the women of channel. In addition to her industry experience, her achievements include multiple distributor awards, President’s Club awards and the ACW ACT Award. In her downtime, Ashley loves also being an entrepreneur and can be found sharing many types of her crafty creations at local artisan fairs.