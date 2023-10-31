3 Channel Women Recognized as Exceptional Female Channel Leaders at ACWConnect Live!

Alliance of Channel Women, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to accelerating the growth of female leaders in the technology channel, announced tonight the winners of the 2023 LEAD Awards. Three women in tech were honored at a ceremony during the ACWConnect Live! event as part of the MSP Summit and Channel Partners Leadership Summit at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach in Miami Beach, Fla.

The 2023 LEAD Award winners, in alphabetical order by last name, include: