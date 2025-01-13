Alliance of Channel Women announced its 2025-26 Board of Directors, who lead ACW’s mission to accelerate the growth of female technology channel leaders. The organization has elected two new board members who will serve two-year terms beginning in January 2025.

Newly elected board members include:

Holly B. Hunt, Vice President of Channel Sales – East North America for Cipher, and Chair of the ACW Communications Committee for the past two years

Mel Kolinski, Director of Channel Development for Ostra Cybersecurity, Co-Chair of the ACW Events Committee and Co-Moderator for the ACW Local Chapter in Minnesota.

“We’re pleased to welcome these two incredible women to the ACW leadership team,” said ACW President Mayka Rosales-Peterson, Vice President of Marketing for LAVA Technology Services. “Both have contributed to ACW’s growth and success as volunteer leaders of our Committees and Local Chapters. We look forward to their contributions as we celebrate our 15th year of empowering channel women.”

Rosales-Peterson has served as ACW’s President for one year and will continue in that role in 2025. She is joined by three additional officers serving the second years of their terms, including:

Vice President Akilah Murrell, Senior Manager of Channel Marketing at 360insights

Treasurer Ashley Cole, Senior Channel Manager at AppDirect and ACW Finance Committee Chair

Secretary Sommer Figone, Senior Manager, Marketing at RapidScale and ACW Events Committee Chair

Returning board members include:

Madison Beedy, National Channel Manager at EarthLink and ACW Sponsorship Committee Chair

Staci Corbett, Senior Manager, Channel Marketing at Fusion Connect and ACW DEI&B Committee Chair

Tracy Hali, Vice President of Sales Operations for Intelisys and member of the ACW Mentorship and Local Chapters committees

Maureen O’Connell, Senior Director of National Partner Sales at Comcast Business and Local Chapters Committee Chair

Jackie Steinberg, Channel Chief at DartPoints and ACW Awards Committee Co-Chair

Congratulations to both women!