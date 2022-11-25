Cate Lochead is Chief Marketing Officer at JumpCloud. Cate has more than two decades of experience marketing and selling B2B software to technical buyers and end users. She’s led marketing teams at fast growing startups, like DataStax, and established leaders like Oracle. Prior to that, Cate was SVP of Marketing for Carbon Black, where she led the corporate and product marketing teams through the company’s successful IPO.

She is the mother of 3 kids.

See her previous interview about JumpCloud here: https://www.e-channelnews.com/jumpcloud-improves-identity-and-device-management/